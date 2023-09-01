Samuel Hale Welcomes Leslie Lewis As Director Of Broker Relations

Leslie Lewis's appointment as the Director of Broker Relations is strategic and essential to Samuel Hale's growth and success. She has been entrusted with high-level responsibilities aimed at strengthening and nurturing the company's broker and agency relationships. Leslie will oversee the management of Samuel Hale's existing network, the review and revision of legacy broker agreements, the introduction of tiered commission structures and incentive plans to enrich agency partnerships and qualifying prospective agencies seeking to collaborate with Samuel Hale.

"I have known about Leslie for years; I feel lucky to have her on the team.

She is a real professional and will benefit our team." Mike DiManno, CEO at Samuel Hale.

Since joining Samuel Hale, Leslie has wasted no time in making a significant impact. She has taken a proactive approach in creating metrics and tracking performance within the network, ensuring the right partnerships are in place for the company's continued success. Furthermore, Leslie has brought in new partners from her vast network, whose understanding of the importance of claims handling and appreciation of the extensive services provided by PEOs align perfectly with Samuel Hale's mission.

Leslie Lewis's rich work experience has uniquely prepared her for the Director of Broker Relations role. Her insights gained from both the carrier and agency perspectives have provided her with a comprehensive understanding of sales, operations, and the art of building enduring relationships with business partners.

"I am genuinely appreciative of this opportunity as well as the executive team's confidence in me with such an important role," says Leslie Lewis. "It has been exciting and intriguing to watch the evolution of Samuel Hale from the outside over many years. I have always respected the approach the entire team takes to the service and support of distressed business owners. To be given the trust to insert my experience and relationships into their highly developed program and culture is beyond comparison."

About Samuel Hale

As a California workers' compensation Employer Carve-out Organization, SAMUEL HALE, LLC enables frictionless employment by shielding California employers from high and unpredictable employment costs due to fraud and litigation in workers' compensation claims. Created in 2016, the company is dedicated to eliminating fraud and unnecessary litigation in work comp claims and reducing clients' insurance premiums. Thanks to the effectiveness of its program, Samuel Hale revenues grew by 593% between 2018 and 2021. Visit

