The Forest, A Medical Cannabis Dispensary, Now Open In Cincinnati!

The Forest's mission is to improve patients' quality of life through safe and easy-to-access cannabis. Its caring and highly-trained Dispensary Professionals are onsite to answer any questions and concerns. The team is prepared to assist with questions and concerns from new patients to those more experienced with medical cannabis. The Forest partners with our patients to find relief with its growing list of products.

According to Mac Amin, Director of Retail Operations for The Forest dispensaries, "We've established a strong team to help patients navigate the dispensary experience in Sandusky and Springfield and look forward to providing the same support in Cincinnati. Whether it's providing information to find a doctor to acquire your medical card or guiding patients to products that will help with their qualifying conditions, we'll be here to support the patients of Cincinnati."

As a medical cannabis business, the Company takes its obligation to patients and their communities very seriously. With this responsibility top of mind, The Forest aims to create a new standard in the medical cannabis industry for quality, care, innovation, and education.

The Forest Cincinnati is the first dispensary in the Cincinnati area with a fully functioning drive-through. Patients are able to place and pick up orders online without leaving their car.

The Forest will continue to carry products grown and manufactured by its affiliate, Standard Wellness, as well as products from a variety of other cultivators and manufacturers.

"We're incredibly proud of the group effort put forth by our Ohio team on this new expansion," said Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC CEO Jared Maloof. "We look forward to bringing our approach to health and wellness to the patients of Cincinnati through safe and effective cannabis products.

ABOUT STANDARD WELLNESS

Founded in 2017, Standard Wellness became the first vertically integrated medical marijuana company in Ohio when it was awarded cultivation, processing, and a dispensary license through its affiliate company, The Forest, in 2018. The Forest

Sandusky served the first patient in Ohio's history on January 16th, 2019.



Since that time, Standard Wellness and affiliates has expanded its footprint and is vertically integrated in Ohio, Utah, and Missouri with verticals operations coming in Maryland.

SOURCE Standard Wellness Company, LLC