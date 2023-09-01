Bek Tv Launches Free Streaming App

BISMARCK,

N.D., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK TV, a leading name in live sports and news broadcasting, is announcing the launch of its innovative streaming app, BEK TV+. Designed to cater to viewer's needs, the app allows users to view

BEK TV sports and news broadcasts, both live and on demand, at no cost.

Recognized for its comprehensive live coverage of high school, collegiate, and professional sports, BEK TV is now providing its audience with even more flexibility and accessibility. With the

BEK TV+ app, viewers will not only have the luxury to catch these games live, but they also can indulge in them on demand, irrespective of time and place. One of the popular features of the BEK TV+ app is its capability to stream multiple live games in a single evening, offering viewers a buffet of options to pick from or fluidly switch between.



Beyond the world of sports, BEK TV+ ensures that viewers stay connected with their community. The app features favorite news programs, shining a spotlight on local happenings and keeping users abreast of current events.

The BEK TV+ app is free of charge and available for immediate download. It is compatible with all iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Fire TV, and

Roku streaming devices and online at To learn more about BEK TV+, visit bek.tv.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.



BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting more than 400 live events each year.

The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021 and 2022 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station".



The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. The

BEK network never controls the messaging. For more information, log onto

bek.tv and bek.news.

