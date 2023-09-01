Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento Completes Emergency Renovation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento and Presidio Companies announce the re-opening of Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, a lifestyle hotel located adjacent to the Golden 1 Center. The hotel had briefly closed to repair damage caused by a water main break on the roof. Damage was limited to guest room corridors and back-of-the-house areas. The remainder of the hotel sustained little to no damage. The 7th Street Standard lobby level restaurant remained open during the renovation. All associates were retained.

The 7th Street Standard

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento is owned by Presidio Companies and managed by Evolution Hospitality , the lifestyle operating division of Aimbridge Hospitality .

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento boasts 172 guestrooms and suites, and 2,000 square feet of meeting space. The location's history as an integral part of the Sacramento jazz community, makes it a can't-miss stay for business and leisure travelers.

The original hotel's rich history dates back to 1911, when it opened as the five story Hotel Clayton. In 1939, it became Hotel Marshall, the jewel of Sacramento's jazz scene. The hotel's famed Clayton Club saw the era's biggest acts including Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, and Cab Calloway.

Now standing at eleven stories high, the Hyatt Centric celebrates the hotel's past at every turn. From Marshall amps stacked behind the front desk, to hand-painted murals of fammusicians, guests are whisked away into the glamour of yesteryear while still enjoying modern comforts.

The Clayton Club rooftop lounge pays homage to the original club. Chef Ravin Patel helms the kitchen and showcases his mastery there and at The 7th Street Standard, which features a stunning bar and dining room with high style cues from the golden age of the hotel.



For more information, please visit hyattcentricdowntownsacramento.



About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Hyatt Centric hotels are launchpads to exploration and discovery. For more information please visit hyattcentric.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality

is a leading, global hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of hotels. Aimbridge's portfolio represents 1,500 properties in 49 states and 20 countries. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit

and connect with Aimbridge on

LinkedIn .

