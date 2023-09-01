Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Size To Worth Usd 16.4 Billion By 2032 | Cagr Of 7.2%

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

An automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) is a computer-controlled storage and retrieval equipment that autonomously transports products from a defined storage space. These technologies are an effective way to boost efficiency and streamline the inventory management process. Inventory management systems with automated storage and retrieval capabilities are commonly used in warehouses, distribution centers, and industrial facilities. They are made up of a number of computer-controlled machines that autonomously transport merchandise from one area to another. These technologies can help deliver speedy, dependable, precise, and cost-effective solutions when transferring huge numbers of items from one site to another. The increasing demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) in the e-commerce sector is one of the primary driving reasons for market growth. E-commerce is a large platform that continues to grow as the number of online activities in the e-commerce business increases. ASRS is a vast and complicated system made up of storage racks, automated systems, and software. The system must be implemented with higher precision beginning with the installation phase. A small mistake or inaccuracy might interrupt the entire production process. An operator must have technical expertise in the ASRS system in order to maintain accuracy.

The assembly segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market during the forecast period.

The global automated storage and retrieval system market is divided into three functions: storage, distribution, and assembly. Among these, the assembly segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market during the forecast period, owing to the increased use of assembly lines in the automotive and manufacturing industries.

The unit load segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market during the forecast period.

The global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented by type into unit load, mini load, vertical lift module, carousel, and mid load. The unit load segment will likely account for the majority share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market throughout the forecast period. Because they can store large items and provide real-time inventory information, these systems are preferred in a variety of industries.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market in 2022.

The global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented by industry as follows: automotive, metal & heavy machinery, food & beverage, chemical, healthcare, semiconductor & electronics, retail, aviation, E-commerce, and others. In 2022, the automotive segment held the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market. Because of the increased demand for electric and self-driving vehicles, automakers have increased production of automobiles and spare parts. As an outcome, automotive suppliers must manage a high quantity of spare parts efficiently during production.

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market over the predicted timeframe.

Europe is expected to have the biggest percentage of the global automated storage and retrieval system market in the coming years. The presence of a large consumer base, as well as an increasing number of leading market players, are attributed to market growth.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the greatest pace in the global automated storage and retrieval system market. The region's ASRS market will continue to expand due to rapid growth in the automotive, food and beverage, and healthcare industries in China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market include TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., SSI Schaefer Group, Murata Machinery, Knapp AG, Mecalux SA, Vanderlande Industries, System Logistics Corporation, Bastian Solution, Beumer Group, Dematic GmbH & Co. KG, Kardex Group, and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Lojas Renner, a fashion omnichannel retailer, collaborated with KNAPP to automate its new distribution centre in Cabreva, So Paulo. It offers variASRS solutions, such as the OSR Shuttle Evo and overhead conveyor system, as well as other automation solutions, to the fashion retailer in order to automate its distribution centre and improve the company's logistics efficiency, digital transformation, and multichannel integration services.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Function



Storage

Distribution Assembly

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Type



Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel Mid Load

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Industry



Automotive

Metal & heavy machinery

Food & beverage

Chemical

Healthcare

Semiconductor & electronics

Retail

Aviation

E-commerce Others

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, Regional Analysis



North America







Canada

Mex

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

