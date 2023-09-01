Hip Replacement Implants Market To Set A High Potential Growth Of Us$ 7 Bn By 2031 | Exclusive Report By Tmr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Hip Replacement Implants Market
Rapid development of surgery procedures has fueled the demand for hip replacement implants
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Hip Replacement Implants Market Forecast to 2021-2031 research provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analyses. Hip Replacement Implants market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, 2021-2031
This study does a thorough examination of the market and offers insights based on an industry SWOT analysis. The report on the Hip Replacement Implants Market provides access to critical information such as market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details.
The major players operating in the global hip replacement implants market are:
Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Exactech, Inc., OMNIlife science, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global, Inc.
Hip Replacement Implants Market: Growth Drivers
Availability of novel implant procedures and material fusions that offer greater stability and longevity to strengthen demand for hip replacement implants
Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and other musculoskeletal diseases is anticipated to spur market expansion for hip replacement implants market
Rising health awareness and the availability of a range of services in hospitals for hip replacement surgery have promoted the market growth
Hip Replacement Implants Market: Regional Segmentation
.North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
.Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
.South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
Hip Replacement Implants Market – Segmentation
The hip replacement implants market is segmented based on product type, material, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
.Total Hip Replacement Implants
.Partial Hip Replacement Implants
.Hip Resurfacing Implants
.Revision Hip Replacement Implants
Material
.Metal-on-metal
.Metal-on-polyethylene
.Ceramic-on-metal
.Ceramic-on-polyethylene
.Ceramic-on-ceramic
End User
.Hospitals
.Ambulatory Surgery Centers
.Orthopedic Clinics
.Others
