Nuvectis Pharma Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lee, NJ, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of sericonditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis, will present at the following investor conferences:

Event H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date September 12, 2023
Time 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM ET
Location New York
Webcast Link


Event 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date September 27, 2023
Time 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM ET
Location New York
Webcast Link

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of sericonditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial investigating the activity of NXP800 as a potential treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor. The NXP900 Investigational New Drug Application has been cleared by the FDA and a Phase 1a dose escalation study is expected to begin in Q3 2023.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
201-614-3151

Media Relations Contact

Christopher M. Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: 917-680-5608




