Approval Of Jyske Bank's Acquisition Of Pfa Bank

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the Corporate Announcement of 13 June 2023, Jyske Bank A/S hereby announces that the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved Jyske Bank A/S' acquisition of PFA Bank A/S.
It is expected that the transaction will be completed with effect as from 1 October 2023.
