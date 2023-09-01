Early Termination Of Charter Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The charter agreement for the charter of company vessel Romantika signed between a subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, AS Tallink Latvija and Holland Norway Lines BV, has been terminated on 1 September 2023 before the charter agreement's normal expiry date.
