Vampyre Cosmetics X Silent Hill Makeup Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- KONAMI, the Tokyo based video game giant, confirmed their remake of the SILENT HILL franchise favorite SILENT HILL 2 in October of 2022. Vampyre Cosmetics is excited to announce the first part of their officially licensed makeup collection featuring imagery from across the iconic SILENT HILL Franchise. Pre-sales for an exclusive box set will go live September 1st, 2023.
Vampyre Cosmetics combines unique packaging and nostalgic imagery in a way that makes people say“wow”. Each and every product is created with a rigorfoof evoking an emotional response, making Vampyre Cosmetics the perfect fit to authentically bring this collection to life and thrill fans who have been playing the game since 2001. Vampyre Cosmetics are sold online at , HotTopic.com, and at over 130 independent stores worldwide. Vampyre Cosmetics launched licensed collections with Emily the Strange & Vincent Price in 2022 and Winchester Mystery House & Amy Brown Fairies in 2023. The highly anticipated SILENT HILL Collection will arrive later in 2023.
Founder & C.E.O Rachel Clinesmith spent years doing makeup for horror films and haunted houses. As a result, Vampyre Cosmetics' makeup formulation has the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen. Vampyre Cosmetics strives to be a "beauty disruptor," renouncing social constructs of beauty and replacing them with individual ones. They believe no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are committed to being all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women owned, disabled owned & LGBTQ owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and talc free. END
About Konami Digital Entertainment
Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games.
The company is known for global franchises such as eFootballTM, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game series.
