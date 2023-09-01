Frozen Fish & Seafood Market To Surge At 7.3% Cagr Through 2030

Frozen fish & seafood market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 36 Bn in 2020, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7.3% to reach ~US$ 70 Bn by 2030

