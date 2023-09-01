Cosmic Debris: Humanity Is Already Trashing The Moon

In August 2023, Russia's Luna-25 probe crashed into the Moon's surface, while India's Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed in the southern polar region, making India the fourth country to land on the Moon.

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down on the south pole of the Moon, sparking celebrations across the country. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

With more countries landing on the moon, people back on Earth will have to think about what happens to all the landers, waste and miscellanedebris left on the lunar surface and in orbit.

I'm a professor of astronomy who has written a book about the future of space travel , articles about our future off-Earth , conflict in space , space congestion and the ethics of space exploration . Like many other space experts, I'm concerned about the lack of governance around space debris.

People think of space as vast and empty, but the near-Earth environment is starting to get crowded. As many as 100 lunar missions are planned over the next decade by governments and private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Near-Earth orbit is even more congested than the space between Earth and the moon. It's from 100 to 500 miles straight up, compared with 240,000 miles to the moon. Currently there are nearly 7,700 satellites within a few hundred miles of the Earth.

That number could grow to several hundred thousand by 2027. Many of these satellites will be used to deliver inteto developing countries or to monitor agriculture and climate on Earth. Companies like SpaceX have dramatically lowered launch costs , driving this wave of activity.