(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Asia Mostly Up to Conclude Week
Stocks in Asia were generally upbeat Friday, the first day of a new month, as traders looked forward to a long weekend ahead of the end of the third fiscal quarter.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index gained 91.28 points, or 0.3%, to 32,710.62.
In other markets
Markets in Hong Kong and Singapore were shuttered for holiday.
The CSI 300 recovered 26.22 points, or 0.7%, to 3,791.49.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index moved forward 10.43 points, or 0.1%, to 16,644.94.
In Korea, the Kospi index regained 7.44 points, or 0.3%, to 2,563.71.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 25.75 points, or 0.2%, to 11,528.73.
In Australia, the ASX 200 gave back 26.97 points, or 0.4%, to 7,278.30.
MENAFN01092023000212011056ID1106995693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.