Russian Troops Hit Kherson City, Killing Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson city, killing a 34-year-old man.
"Around 12:50, the occupiers shelled a residential neighborhood of the city. As a result of the enemy attack, a 34-year-old man who was in the street received fatal injuries," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports .
The regional prosecutor's office informed that according to the preliminary investigation data, Kherson was shelled with mortars. A man received fatal injuries when a private house was hit.
The data on the injured are being verified.
A pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.
