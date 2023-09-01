Russian Troops Hit Kherson City, Killing Civilian

"Around 12:50, the occupiers shelled a residential neighborhood of the city. As a result of the enemy attack, a 34-year-old man who was in the street received fatal injuries," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports .

The regional prosecutor's office informed that according to the preliminary investigation data, Kherson was shelled with mortars. A man received fatal injuries when a private house was hit.

The data on the injured are being verified.

A pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.