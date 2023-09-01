German Fm's Statements Stem From False Armenian Propaganda - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

The head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, made a publication about it on X in response to the statements of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"However, the repeated refusal of Armenians shows that all claims are groundless. Azerbaijan has offered to provide Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region with the necessary provisions. Statements in this regard by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock are a product of false Armenian propaganda," the publication reads.