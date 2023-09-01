German Fm's Statements Stem From False Armenian Propaganda - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan has
offered Armenian residents of the Karabakh region to provide them
with everything they need for life, Trend reports.
The head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, made a publication about it on X in
response to the statements of German Foreign Minister Annalena
Baerbock.
"However, the repeated refusal of Armenians shows that all
claims are groundless. Azerbaijan has offered to provide Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region with the necessary
provisions. Statements in this regard by German Foreign Minister
Annalena Baerbock are a product of false Armenian propaganda," the
publication reads.
