Azerbaijan Installing Power Transmission Line On Aghdam-Khankendi Road (Photo)

The length of the power transmission line at the initial stage will be 1,500 meters.

Currently, a 1.5 km long line is being set up from the 'Aghdam 2' substation with a capacity of 110/35/10 kilowatts to the Aghdam-Khankendi road section, the location of food supplies delivered by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society. Some 34 lighting poles should be installed here, 20 of which have already been set up. Completion of the work is expected by the end of the day. This section will be provided with uninterrupted power supply directly from the 'Agdam 2' substation.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons of flour to residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. Currently, trucks with food cargo are waiting at the post of Russian peacemakers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. An appeal was made to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in order to create conditions for the delivery of food cargo to Khankendi.