Azerbaijan Installing Power Transmission Line On Aghdam-Khankendi Road (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 1. A power
transmission line is being built on the Aghdam-Khankendi road,
Trend 's Karabakh
bureau reports.
The length of the power transmission line at the initial stage
will be 1,500 meters.
Currently, a 1.5 km long line is being set up from the 'Aghdam
2' substation with a capacity of 110/35/10 kilowatts to the
Aghdam-Khankendi road section, the location of food supplies
delivered by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society. Some 34 lighting
poles should be installed here, 20 of which have already been set
up. Completion of the work is expected by the end of the day. This
section will be provided with uninterrupted power supply directly
from the 'Agdam 2' substation.
On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons
of flour to residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.
Currently, trucks with food cargo are waiting at the post of
Russian peacemakers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. An appeal was
made to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in order
to create conditions for the delivery of food cargo to
Khankendi.
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106995672
