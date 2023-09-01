Azerbaijan Clears Over 5,000 Ha Of Its Lands From Mines, Unexploded Ordnance In August

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan's
Mine Action Agency has named the number of mines found in the
territories liberated from occupation in August, the agency told
Trend.
During the mine clearance operations conducted from August 1
through August 31 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha,
Gubadli, Jabrail and Zangilan, 972 antipersonnel, 1,020 anti-tank
mines and 1,121 unexploded ordnance were discovered and
neutralized.
An area of 5,264.14 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded
ordnance.
In addition, during the mine clearance operations conducted from
August 21 through August 27, 2023 in Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend,
Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, 256 anti-personnel,
92 anti-tank mines and 71 unexploded ordnance were discovered and
neutralized.
An area of 528.1 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded
ordnance.
