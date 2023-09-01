Azerbaijan Clears Over 5,000 Ha Of Its Lands From Mines, Unexploded Ordnance In August

During the mine clearance operations conducted from August 1 through August 31 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrail and Zangilan, 972 antipersonnel, 1,020 anti-tank mines and 1,121 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

An area of 5,264.14 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

