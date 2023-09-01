Kaspersky Shares Number Of Blocked Visits From Azerbaijani Users To Phishing Pages

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. About 537,000
attempts to phishing pages, including 438,000 in the
business-to-consumer (B2C) segment, were blocked in Azerbaijan,
from January through August 2023, Head of Global Research and
Analysis Team at Kaspersky Dmitry Galov said during the "Cyber
Knowledge Day" conference, Trend reports.
According to him, out of 537,000 attempts to access phishing
pages, nearly 99,000 are attributed to corporate users.
"One of the new trends in phishing is attacks on Telegram users.
This cyber threat is relevant because gaining access to a Telegram
account provides for numeropportunities: they can steal it to
access confidential data, blackmail individuals, or send fraudulent
messages on their behalf," Galov explained.
"The legends used by intruders to encourage users to visit
phishing pages include offers to participate in voting for a
specific person, gain access to Telegram for adults, earn in-game
currency, test a premium Telegram subscription, and download a
hacked version of a game," the export pointed out.
He added that the spam rate in Azerbaijan from January through
August this year was 17 percent.
The Baku office of Kaspersky began its work in early 2015.
Kaspersky is an international company specializing in the
development of protection systems against computer viruses, spam,
hacker attacks, and other cyber threats. The company operates in
almost all countries of the world.
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106995670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.