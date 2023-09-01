Kaspersky Shares Number Of Blocked Visits From Azerbaijani Users To Phishing Pages

According to him, out of 537,000 attempts to access phishing pages, nearly 99,000 are attributed to corporate users.

"One of the new trends in phishing is attacks on Telegram users. This cyber threat is relevant because gaining access to a Telegram account provides for numeropportunities: they can steal it to access confidential data, blackmail individuals, or send fraudulent messages on their behalf," Galov explained.

"The legends used by intruders to encourage users to visit phishing pages include offers to participate in voting for a specific person, gain access to Telegram for adults, earn in-game currency, test a premium Telegram subscription, and download a hacked version of a game," the export pointed out.

He added that the spam rate in Azerbaijan from January through August this year was 17 percent.

The Baku office of Kaspersky began its work in early 2015. Kaspersky is an international company specializing in the development of protection systems against computer viruses, spam, hacker attacks, and other cyber threats. The company operates in almost all countries of the world.