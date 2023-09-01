Riise Steps Down As Norway Women's Coach

Oslo: Hege Riise has quit as coach of Norway's women's team after a disappointing last-16 exit at the World Cup, the Norwegian football federation announced on Friday.

Riise's tactics were called into question, especially by striker Caroline Graham Hansen, during the World Cup where they crashed out 3-1 to Japan.

Federation president Lise Klaveness said it was evident after talks that "we have different views on the coach's role of this team concerning the work to come".

Riise, Olympic champion in 2000 and 1995 world champion, will move to a new post withing the Norwegian women's management set-up from January next year.