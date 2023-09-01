Riise Steps Down As Norway Women's Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Oslo: Hege Riise has quit as coach of Norway's women's team after a disappointing last-16 exit at the World Cup, the Norwegian football federation announced on Friday.
Riise's tactics were called into question, especially by striker Caroline Graham Hansen, during the World Cup where they crashed out 3-1 to Japan.
Federation president Lise Klaveness said it was evident after talks that "we have different views on the coach's role of this team concerning the work to come".
Riise, Olympic champion in 2000 and 1995 world champion, will move to a new post withing the Norwegian women's management set-up from January next year.
MENAFN01092023000063011010ID1106995649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.