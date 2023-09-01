Container Glass Market Size (2021 To 2030) Deep Dive Into Industry Trends And Forecast With Top Countries Data

Container Glass Market by Glass

Container glass industry plays a crucial role in manufacturing glass containers such as bottles, jars, and other packaging materials used for variproducts.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The container glass industry plays a crucial role in manufacturing glass containers such as bottles, jars, and other packaging materials used for variproducts like beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and more. Glass containers are preferred for their durability, inert nature (non-reactive with contents), and recyclability. Here are some key aspects of the container glass industry:

The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global container glass market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in utilization for food storage purposes and rise in demand for premium alcoholic beverages. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in severity of diseases that led to increased adoption of container glass for storage and packaging of pharmaceuticals and rise in research and development (R&D) activities for producing highly efficient medicines in which glass-based equipment is used for product sampling, storage, and other applications.

Production Process:

Batching: The process starts with mixing raw materials such as silica sand, soda ash, limestone, and variadditives to create a glass batch.

Melting: The batch is then heated in a furnace at high temperatures (around 1700°C) until it becomes molten glass.

Forming: The molten glass is shaped into containers using different techniques, primarily blow and blow or press and blow methods.

Annealing: The formed containers are gradually cooled to relieve internal stresses and ensure uniform thickness.

Inspection: Quality control checks are performed to identify defects and ensure the containers meet industry standards.

The press & blow segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global container glass market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in trend of using reusable bottles in the foods & beverages industry. Moreover, the narrow neck press & blow segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in consumption of alcoholic drinks that need narrow neck bottles for packaging and increase in fashion consciousness.

Types of Glass Containers:

Bottles: Used for beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, as well as variliquid products.

Jars: Typically used for food preservation, such as jams, pickles, and sauces.

Vials: Commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry for storing medications.

Cosmetic Containers: Used for perfumes, lotions, and other beauty products.

Closures: Caps, lids, and stoppers that seal the containers.

Market and Demand:

- The container glass industry is influenced by consumer demand for packaged goods.

- Beverages, especially alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, represent a significant portion of the market.

- Food and pharmaceutical industries also contribute to the demand for glass containers due to their non-reactive properties, which preserve the quality of the products.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global container glass market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to utilization of container glass in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, foods & beverages, and chemical manufacturing, rise in demand for packaged food items, and storage of a wide range of food items for long durations.

Sustainability:

- Glass is a sustainable packaging material as it is 100% recyclable without losing quality.

- The industry has been focused on reducing its environmental footprint by using more recycled glass (cullet) in production and improving energy efficiency.

Challenges:

- Competition from alternative packaging materials like plastic and aluminum.

- Energy-intensive production process.

- Transportation costs due to the weight of glass containers.

- Innovations in lightweight glass to reduce costs and environmental impact.

Regulations

- The container glass industry is subject to regulations and standards related to product safety, quality, and recycling.

- Food and beverage containers, for example, must comply with health and safety standards.

Increase in demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors drive the growth of the global container glass market. However, environmental hazards associated with the manufacturing of container glass hinder the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of lightweight container glass products creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Technological Advancements:

- Continuresearch and development in glassmaking techniques, automation, and quality control have improved the efficiency and quality of glass container production.

Global Presence:

The container glass industry is a global one, with major players located in variregions, including North America, Europe, and Asia.

According to the report, the global container glass industry generated $82.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $155.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

In recent years, consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging has led to a resurgence of interest in glass containers, as they are considered a more eco-friendly option compared to single-use plastics. This has driven innovations in the industry to meet both sustainability goals and consumer preferences.

Leading Market Players:-

- Amcor Limited

- FrigoGlass

- Owens-Illinois Inc.

- Consol Glass Pty Ltd.

- Central Glass Co. Ltd.

- Vitro

- S.A.B de C.V.

- Vidrala

- Hindusthan National Glass

- Industries Limited

