Publication Of Sasol's Suite Of Annual Reports For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2023

Sasol's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023, on which PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc expressed an unmodified opinion, were published on 23 August 2023.



Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, which includes the annual financial statements for the year ended 30

June 2023 and contains no changes to the version published on 23

August 2023, will be filed with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) during the course of the day and will be available on the SEC's website at .

Note to holders of Domestic Medium-Term Notes

Sasol's report on the application of the King IV report on corporate governance for South Africa 2016 (King IV) and Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, incorporated by reference in the Domestic Medium Term Note programme, have accordingly been replaced and are available at: . These documents will also be made available for inspection, at the election of the person requesting inspection, through a secure electronic connection.

