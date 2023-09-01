Houston Dermatologist Develops New Class Of Topical Pain-Relieving Pharmaceuticals

HTON, Sep. 01, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Milton D. Moore, a leading dermatologist and founder & CEO of Moore Unique Skin Care, LLC

and Moore Unique Dermatology , has introduced two new products under the brand name Moore Relief Dermaceuticals: Moore Relief Pain Difort Lotion and Moore Relief Skin Revitalizing & Burn Lotion. Initially formulated as moisturizing treatments for eczema and othernditions that ce skin irritation. Moore Relief Pain Difort Lotion and Moore Relief Skin Revitalizing & Burn Lotion are fast-acting, effective therapies that help relieve neuropathic skin difort, and helps heal burn wounds.

MOORE RELIEF PAIN LOTION IS HARD TO BELIEVE IT WORKS SO QUICKLY FOR PAIN AND NEUROPATHY, SEEING & FEELING IS BELIEVING

RENOWN NEUROLOGIST STATED, MOORE RELIEF PAIN LOTION IS THE BEST HE HASED IN 15 YEARS FOR PAIN AND NEUROPATHY

Both patent-pending Moore Relief Dermaceuticals products are formulated with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory agents such as aloe vera, extracts of al,

argan oil as well as other natural ingredients. These productse Dr. Moore's patented transdermal delivery system, which enables the active ingredients to be absorbed by the skin quickly. Each ingredient provides a uniquentribution to the effectiveness of the products byoling, moisturizing, and repairing damaged skin areas.

