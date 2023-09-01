Blockchain And Iot Convergence: Market Set To Revolutionize With Usd 3.44 Billion Value By 2028

With the rapid development of communication technologies, IoT ( Inteof Things) is experiencing exponential growth in research and industry. It is getting out of its infancy to a maturity phase with the volume of data generated, transmitted, and processed.

The traditional IoT systems are powered by centralized topology, where data is transmitted from physical devices to the cloud, where the data is processed using analytics. Output is received back to the IoT device. Still, the increase in the frequency of network devices limits the scalability of the IoT platforms and risks them with vulnerabilities that would eventually compromise users' network security and privacy.

The blockchain powered by decentralized architecture and cryptographic encryptions leverages the IoT platform by ensuring privacy and security in a peer-to-peer network. However, it requires high computational power, resulting in higher bandwidth overhead and delay.

The Inteof Things ecosystem is quite diversified. Creating IoT devices that are compatible with blockchain technology involves many challenges. Scalability, which involves processing a huge volume of data generated by a wide network of sensors, is one of the primary challenges IoT faces.

The processing power and time necessary to encrypt all IoT devices in a blockchain-based ecosystem are not as anticipated. Another key challenge in blockchain systems that keep the ledger on edge nodes is storage. IoT smart devices at the edge are currently incapable of storing large amounts of data or processing large amounts of computational power.

Blockchain IoT Market Trends

Smart City End Users Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Over the last few decades, the world has experienced unparalleled urban growth, majorly due to increased population, scarcity of resources, and climate changes. According to the United Nations, about 54% of people dwell in cities, which is expected to reach 66% by 2050. Government bodies foon modern technologies like IoT, wireless communication, and blockchain to cope with urban growth, reduce costs, and optimize resources.

Providing a sustainable environment is one of the key characteristics of smart cities. Keeping track of the environmental indicators in light of the rapid industrial and urbanization trends is critical. The primary challenge in environmental monitoring is real-time data collection using reliable and precise monitoring tools. The major role of smart city platforms may benefit the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Data security is one of the vital constraints for devices and services deployed in a metropolitan city, which, leveraged with the blockchain's decentralized platform, ensures the public's trust and fosters the market's growth.

According to The Economist's smart city index rating, Copenhagen was one of the leading global digital cities in 2022, with a score of 80.3. Seoul, Beijing, Amsterdam, and Singapore completed the top five list of finest digital cities.

Also, government initiatives across the world are starting to appreciate the potential of blockchain as it provides the infrastructure necessary for transaction management while ensuring transparency and security, which stand to be critical elements in smart city implementation.

Globally, many smart city projects and efforts are being implemented, encouraging global investments due to urbanization. The OECD estimates that between 2010 and 2030, worldwide investments in smart city initiatives would total around USD 1.8 trillion for all metropolitan city infrastructure projects.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest-growing Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising influx of technology companies in the area and the increasing investments in IoT technology, smart city deployments, government initiative, and the growth of the urban population.

Rapid urbanization and regional government initiatives foster the demand for smart cities. Smart cities are entitled to problems, such as high data center operation costs, poor IoT security, and equipment maintenance. However, technologies like blockchain IoT would provide the necessary infrastructure for transaction management, asset tracking, and smart contracts while ensuring security and transparency, thereby increasing operational efficiency.

Blockchain IoT Industry Overview

The blockchain IoT market is highly fragmented, with the presence of major players like IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, CiSystems Inc., and Amazon Inc. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, innovations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

CiSystems Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Linux Foundation

KrypC Technologies

Ethereum Foundation

R3 LLC

IoTA Waltonchain

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Blockchain Iot Smart City Digital Capability Ranking Index Scrore Global 2022