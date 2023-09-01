Blockchain And Iot Convergence: Market Set To Revolutionize With Usd 3.44 Billion Value By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Iot Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Blockchain IoT Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.57 billion in 2023 to USD 3.44 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 43.31% during the forecast period (2023-2028).
The Inteof Things (IoT) is an advanced technology that connects all devices over the Internet, and blockchain is a kind of distributed financial technology. The main advantages of using blockchain for IoT include lower chances of collusion and manipulation and lower transaction settlement and costs.
Key Highlights
With the rapid development of communication technologies, IoT ( Inteof Things) is experiencing exponential growth in research and industry. It is getting out of its infancy to a maturity phase with the volume of data generated, transmitted, and processed.
The traditional IoT systems are powered by centralized topology, where data is transmitted from physical devices to the cloud, where the data is processed using analytics. Output is received back to the IoT device. Still, the increase in the frequency of network devices limits the scalability of the IoT platforms and risks them with vulnerabilities that would eventually compromise users' network security and privacy.
The blockchain powered by decentralized architecture and cryptographic encryptions leverages the IoT platform by ensuring privacy and security in a peer-to-peer network. However, it requires high computational power, resulting in higher bandwidth overhead and delay.
The Inteof Things ecosystem is quite diversified. Creating IoT devices that are compatible with blockchain technology involves many challenges. Scalability, which involves processing a huge volume of data generated by a wide network of sensors, is one of the primary challenges IoT faces.
The processing power and time necessary to encrypt all IoT devices in a blockchain-based ecosystem are not as anticipated. Another key challenge in blockchain systems that keep the ledger on edge nodes is storage. IoT smart devices at the edge are currently incapable of storing large amounts of data or processing large amounts of computational power.
Blockchain IoT Market Trends
Smart City End Users Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
Over the last few decades, the world has experienced unparalleled urban growth, majorly due to increased population, scarcity of resources, and climate changes. According to the United Nations, about 54% of people dwell in cities, which is expected to reach 66% by 2050. Government bodies foon modern technologies like IoT, wireless communication, and blockchain to cope with urban growth, reduce costs, and optimize resources.
Providing a sustainable environment is one of the key characteristics of smart cities. Keeping track of the environmental indicators in light of the rapid industrial and urbanization trends is critical. The primary challenge in environmental monitoring is real-time data collection using reliable and precise monitoring tools. The major role of smart city platforms may benefit the market's expansion during the forecast period.
Data security is one of the vital constraints for devices and services deployed in a metropolitan city, which, leveraged with the blockchain's decentralized platform, ensures the public's trust and fosters the market's growth.
According to The Economist's smart city index rating, Copenhagen was one of the leading global digital cities in 2022, with a score of 80.3. Seoul, Beijing, Amsterdam, and Singapore completed the top five list of finest digital cities.
Also, government initiatives across the world are starting to appreciate the potential of blockchain as it provides the infrastructure necessary for transaction management while ensuring transparency and security, which stand to be critical elements in smart city implementation.
Globally, many smart city projects and efforts are being implemented, encouraging global investments due to urbanization. The OECD estimates that between 2010 and 2030, worldwide investments in smart city initiatives would total around USD 1.8 trillion for all metropolitan city infrastructure projects.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Be the Fastest-growing Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising influx of technology companies in the area and the increasing investments in IoT technology, smart city deployments, government initiative, and the growth of the urban population.
Rapid urbanization and regional government initiatives foster the demand for smart cities. Smart cities are entitled to problems, such as high data center operation costs, poor IoT security, and equipment maintenance. However, technologies like blockchain IoT would provide the necessary infrastructure for transaction management, asset tracking, and smart contracts while ensuring security and transparency, thereby increasing operational efficiency.
Blockchain IoT Industry Overview
The blockchain IoT market is highly fragmented, with the presence of major players like IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, CiSystems Inc., and Amazon Inc. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, innovations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation CiSystems Inc. Amazon Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH The Linux Foundation KrypC Technologies Ethereum Foundation R3 LLC IoTA Waltonchain
