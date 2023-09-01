Repligen Corporation To Present At Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be presenting at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference being held September 6 -8 in Boston. Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on Friday, September 8, at 10:15 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible through Repligen's Investor Relations website at , and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.
About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are“inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our foareas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at and followon LinkedIn .
Repligen Contact:
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
