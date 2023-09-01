Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size To Worth Usd 178.16 Billion By 2030 | Cagr Of 7.4%

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are treatments for end-stage kidney disease. Hemodialysis involves using a dialyzer machine to filter the blood, removing waste and excess fluids. The patient's blood is pumped through the dialyzer, cleaned, and returned to the body. Peritoneal dialysis, on the other hand, utilizes the peritoneal membrane as a natural filter. A special fluid, dialysate, is introduced into the abdominal cavity, where it absorbs waste products and excess fluids, which are then drained. Both methods have their benefits and considerations, and the choice between them depends on factors such as medical condition, lifestyle, and personal preference.

The home-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into home-based and hospital-based. The home-based segment is expected to witness significant growth in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. There are several factors driving this trend, because home-based dialysis offers convenience and flexibility to patients, allowing them to undergo treatments in the comfort of their own homes. It eliminates the need for frequent hospital visits and provides greater autonomy and control over their treatment schedule. The advancements in technology and the availability of user-friendly dialysis machines have made home-based dialysis more accessible and manageable for patients. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of home-based dialysis compared to hospital-based treatments is another driving factor. As a result, more patients are opting for home-based dialysis, leading to the anticipated growth in this segment.

The services segment held the largest market share with more than 53.6% in 2022.

Based on the product, the global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into device, consumables, and services. The service segment has emerged as the dominant force in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, holding a significant share. This dominance can be attributed to dialysis services encompass a range of crucial aspects, including patient evaluation, treatment planning, dialysis procedures, and ongoing monitoring and support. Service providers play a pivotal role in ensuring optimal patient care and outcomes. Additionally, the service segment includes important components such as nursing care, laboratory services, medication management, and patient education, which are vital for the success of dialysis treatments. The foon comprehensive and personalized patient care, combined with the expertise and experience of service providers, has propelled the dominance of the service segment in the market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 7.9% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this projection, the region has a large population base, including a significant elderly population, which is more prone to kidney-related disorders. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about kidney diseases are driving the demand for dialysis treatments. Moreover, the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, with growing middle-class populations and expanding access to healthcare, provides a significant market opportunity. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, key risk factors for kidney diseases, further fuels the demand for dialysis therapies in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market include Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, FresenMedical Care AG, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Nipro Corp., DaVita, BD, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., and Cantel Medical.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Type



Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis

Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Product



Device

Consumables Services

Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By End-Use



Home-based Hospital-based

Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, Regional Analysis



North America







Canada

Mex

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

