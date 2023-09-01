North America Emerges As Key Driver In The Rapid Growth Of Blockchain Supply Chain Market

The platform component part dominated the overall blockchain supply chain market and is anticipated to remain aggressive due to an increase in the adoption of blockchain platforms to streamline the supply chain processes. The segment is anticipated to observe significant growth in the upcoming years due to the advent of affordable and diverse pricing plans offered by market players.

Companies should continue to monitor the players in their market that have started experimenting with blockchain as it develops traction. Blockchain greatly benefits from the network effect; once a critical mass forms in a supply chain, it is simpler for new participants to join and reap the benefits. Companies could observe competitors and other supply chain participants for clues on when to develop a blockchain prototype.

Forward-thinking companies are planning to invest when blockchain gets to the point where it can deliver value. However, blockchain has yet to provide full value beyond food or pharmaceutical applications. As a result, only 6% of supply chain leaders consider blockchain to be a high priority, according to KeGroup.

Blockchain Supply Chain Market Trends

Retail & Consumer Goods to Dominate the Market

The retail industry controls the blockchain supply chain market share. It is supposed to remain dominant due to a surge in adoption by retail players to streamline their supply chain processes. Moreover, blockchain assures quality, product safety, reliability, and authenticity, along with enabling supply chain partners to know about their product location. These determinants drive market growth for blockchain in the retail industry.

Counterfeit sneakers make up about 40% of the estimated USD 600 billion global fake fashion industry. The traditional methods manufacturers have used to assure authenticities, such as seals and certificates, can themselves be counterfeited. But retailers are beginning to implement blockchain technology to solve the counterfeiting problem.

An increase in demand for transparent transactions and smart contracts is the key factor driving the market growth for blockchain in the retail industry. Smart Contracts can help in automating payment processes for online as well as offline transactions. It can save time and cost for companies by removing the merchant (middleman), who charges extra for authenticating the transaction.

The retail industry, owing to the rise in adoption by retail players to streamline their supply chain processes, is anticipated to dominate the blockchain supply chain market. For instance, in a survey by Eyefortransport Ltd. (left), the most significant share of spending was directed toward understanding the technology, with 38.2% of retailers, brands & manufacturers, and 55.3% of logistics service providers stating that they spent money on blockchain in the supply chain area.

Blockchain technologies not only enhance supply chain automation and minimize human intervention but also provide high traceability, allowing one to track goods in real time through all supply chain stages and store all necessary data on a decentralized ledger. With blockchain's high traceability characteristic, vendor conflicts, which are most frequent in retail enterprises, can be quickly resolved because all information linked to the source of disputes will be readily accessible to all.

North America to Drive the Market

North America is recognized as the most advanced region in terms of technology appropriation and infrastructure. The broad behavior of principal industry players of blockchain technology solutions in this region is the primary driving determinant. Organizations across industry verticals, such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, and logistics, provide essential growth opportunities for vendors.

North America commanded the global market and is anticipated to remain aggressive during the blockchain in the retail market forecast period due to the presence of major market players and ongoing developments in blockchain technology. The growth in data security concerns amongst retailers is also the principal factor that is supposed to feed the market growth in this area in the coming years.

Blockchain Supply Chain Industry Overview

The Blockchain Supply Chain Market is moderately competitive, and the ecosystem comprises some major vendors, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and AWS Inc., among others.

Notable players in the market adopt advanced strategies such as collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships that help them get a larger share of the global market. Many businesses are anticipated to enter the market shortly with the expected profitable growth of the market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

TISoftware Inc.

Auxesis Group

Guardtime Inc.

BTL Group

Bitfury Group Limited.

Omnichain Inc.

VeChain Foundation

Accenture PLC Digital Treasury Corporation

