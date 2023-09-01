Saturday, 02 September 2023 04:59 GMT

Amir Sends Condolences To President Of South Africa


Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Thursday a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphon the victims of the floods that swept the province of KwaZulu-Natal, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

