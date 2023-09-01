Amir Sends Condolences To President Of South Africa

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Thursday a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphon the victims of the floods that swept the province of KwaZulu-Natal, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.