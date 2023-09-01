Amir Sends Condolences To President Of South Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Thursday a cable of condolences to President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphon the victims of the floods that swept the province of KwaZulu-Natal, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Read Also
Discover Qatar adds Von Arrival hotel booking link again on website Temporary road closure on Umm Lekhba Interchange Qatari artists showcase their talent at Al Thumama Stadium
MENAFN01092023000063011010ID1106995561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.