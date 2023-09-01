France Confirms One Citizen Killed, Another Jailed In Algeria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- France on Friday confirmed one of its citizens had been killed and another jailed in Algeria, a day after media reports said two tourists were shot dead by coastguards.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters, "We have learned of the death of one of our citizens and the imprisonment of another citizen in Algeria," stressing that the Crisis and Support Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the French Embassy in Moroand Algeria are in close contact with the citizens' families.
She also confirmed that France is in contact with the Moroccan and Algerian authorities and that the prosecution has been notified, adding, "Justice must shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy." (end)
mo.aa
MENAFN01092023000071011013ID1106995560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.