Victory Sells Lac Simard, Quebec Claims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a Mining Claims Option Agreement between the Company and Alexandr Beloborodov Geologue Inc.. (the "Purchaser"), dated August 15, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement"), providing for the sale by the Company of an undivided 100% interest in and to varimining claims located in Lac Simard, Quebec, for a total consideration of CAD $115,000.
The Company will retain a royalty of 2% ofsmelter returns (“NSR”). The Purchaser shall have the option to purchase 1% of the NSR from the Corporation upon payment of $1,000,000, and up to an additional 1⁄2% NSR upon the payment of $1,000,000. The Corporation will retain first right of refusal to purchase the remaining NSR Royalty owned by the Corporation at the discretion of the Corporation.
Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director noted:“With a dedicated foon Stingray, Smokey Lithium, Tahlo Lake and Georgia Lake, our team and resources are best deployed on these promising projects that are more advanced and can return benefits to shareholders in the shorter term, so an offer to sell Lac Simard was accepted, supporting our teams foon our main properties.”
