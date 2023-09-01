Amplify Energy Provides Hedging Update

Under the terms of the New Credit Facility, the Company was required to hedge projected Proved Developed Producing natural gas and crude oil production volumes (on an equivalent basis) totaling at least 75% for the first 24 consecutive calendar months, and at least 50% of the subsequent 12 months, following the closing date of the New Credit Facility on July 31, 2023.

Amplify posted an updated investor presentation containing additional hedging information on its website, under the Investor Relations section.

The following table reflects the hedged volumes under Amplify's commodity derivative contracts and the average fixed floor and ceiling prices at which production is hedged for July 2023 through December 2026, as of August 31, 2023: