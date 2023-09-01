Global Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market Size To Worth Usd 10.04 Billion By 2032 | Cagr Of 6.9%

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Food grade calcium carbonate is a natural mineral compound extensively used in the food industry. Derived from high-quality limestone, it undergoes rigorpurification processes to ensure its safety for human consumption. This white, odorless, and tasteless substance serves multiple purposes in food products. It acts as a calcium supplement and pH regulator, aids in preventing clumping as an anti-caking agent, and enhances texture and stability in varifood items. Widely recognized as a safe ingredient, food grade calcium carbonate contributes to the quality, safety, and nutritional value of a wide range of food and beverage products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate), By Application (Fortified Beverages, Bakery Food, Confectionery Products, Convenience Food, Dietary Supplements, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032" Get Detailed Report Here:

Buy Now Full Report:

Precipitated calcium carbonate is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global food grade calcium carbonate market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate. The precipitated calcium carbonate segment is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period within the food grade calcium carbonate market. This growth can be attributed to precipitated calcium carbonate offers unique properties such as high purity, controlled particle size, and superior dispersion capabilities, making it suitable for a wide range of applications in the food industry. Additionally, its versatility allows for the production of innovative food products with improved texture, stability, and sensory attributes. The increasing demand for specialized and functional food products, coupled with advancements in manufacturing techniques, is driving the growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate segment in the market.

The fortified beverages are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global food grade calcium carbonate market is segmented into fortified beverages, bakery food, confectionery products, convenience food, dietary supplements, and others. The fortified beverages segment is poised to witness significant growth in the forecast period within the food grade calcium carbonate market. This can be attributed to varifactors, there is a rising consumer preference for functional and fortified beverages that offer added nutritional benefits. Calcium is an essential mineral for bone health, and incorporating it into beverages aligns with the growing demand for healthier beverage options. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing innovative and appealing fortified beverage formulations to cater to consumer preferences. Moreover, the convenience and ease of consumption associated with fortified beverages make them a popular choice among consumers seeking convenient ways to meet their nutritional needs.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 7.1% over the projected period.

Based on region, Europe is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the food grade calcium carbonate market. Several factors contribute to this projection, the region has a well-established food and beverage industry with high-quality standards and stringent regulations, driving the demand for safe and compliant food additives like calcium carbonate. Additionally, there is a growing consumer preference for fortified and functional food products, which require calcium supplementation. The increasing foon health and wellness, coupled with rising awareness about the benefits of calcium in the diet, further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and a strong emphasis on research and development activities in the region support the expansion of the food grade calcium carbonate market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global food grade calcium carbonate market include Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Essential Living, Neelkanth Finechem LLP, Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd., Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd. Ltd., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd. Calcit d.o.o., Minerals Technologies Inc., Global Calcium Carbonate Industries, Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co. KG., and Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co.

Get Discount At @

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global food grade calcium carbonate market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market, By Type



Ground Calcium Carbonate Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market, By Application



Fortified Beverages

Bakery Food

Confectionery Products

Convenience Food

Dietary Supplements Others

Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market, Regional Analysis



North America







Canada

Mex

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Ingredient (Yeast, Enzymes, Colorants, Flavors & salts & Others), By Beverage (Beer, Spirits, Wine, Whisky & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ingredient (Whey & Casein Protein, Egg White, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein), By Microbe (Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Bacteria), By End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, cosmetics & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Xanthan Gum Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Fat Replacer, Coating Material, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Animal Feed Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Antibiotic, Antioxidants, Amino acids, Feed enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Vitamin, & Others), By Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mash, & Others), By Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please ContactBelow:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ,

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter