Tutors International Announces Unique Opportunity For Multifaceted Educators In A Holistic Educational Journey

REQUIRED SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS OF THE TUTOR

The role calls for a Tutor with a multiplicity of academic and extracurricular skills. Exceptional expertise in mathematics, particularly geometry, is crucial, as is proficiency in foreign languages, notably French and Latin. An in-depth understanding of the British educational system and the ability to prepare students for GCSEs or A Levels will be advantageous.

The Tutor should also bring musical aptitude, with a preference for jazzy instruments and the ability to improvise and perform. Additionally, experience or knowledge in equestrian activities will be considered a valuable asset.



ROLE OF THE TUTOR

The Tutor will create a flexible, engaging, and individually tailored educational schedule. This role goes beyond conventional academic support and includes facilitating the students' extracurricular pursuits, ensuring a seamless reintegration in the event of a return to formal schooling.

The Tutor will also coordinate activities and travel, particularly for potential stays in the UK and other European destinations. This will necessitate meticulplanning and collaboration with the family.



MISCELLANE

The successful candidate should be physically fit, a non-smoker, and possess an active and energetic disposition. A love for the outdoors and the ability to maximise their environment to enhance teaching and learning opportunities are essential.



CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Start: End of November 2023 or as soon as possible thereafter

Duration: Until 31 August 2025 initially

Hours: On average, 35 hours per week, with additional preparation time

Salary: US$ 180,000 per annum

Accommodation: Provided

Car: Provided



ABOUT TUTORS INTERNATIONAL

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.



