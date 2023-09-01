Amicus Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmiTherapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.
Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. E.T. Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. E.T.
A live audio webcast of each presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the AmiTherapeutics corporate website at .
About AmiTherapeutics
AmiTherapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, AmiTherapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at , and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .
CONTACT:
Investors:
AmiTherapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
(609) 662-3809
Media:
AmiTherapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
(609) 662-5079
