Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1st September 2023
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc
(the“ Company ”)
(CRN: 03150868)
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
NAV Update
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc is pleased to announce that its unaudited NAV at 30 June 2023 was 51.2p per ordinary share.
