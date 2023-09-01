Kazakhstan To Hold Referendum On Npp Construction

"The development of nuclear energy has become a particularly important economic and political issue. You know that there are different opinions about the advisability of building a nuclear power plant in our country. On the one hand, Kazakhstan, as the largest uranium producer in the world, should have its own nuclear generation. Some experts favor the construction of stations with small reactors. On the other hand, many citizens and a number of experts have concerns about the safety of nuclear power plants. And this is understandable, given the tragic legacy of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site," he said.

According to him, the country should continue public hearings and a broad, comprehensive discussion on this issue.

"In 2019, in my election platform, I promised that decisions on the most important strategic issues would be made through referendums. The construction of a nuclear power plant is an extremely important issue regarding the future of our country. Therefore, I propose to submit it to a national referendum. Specific dates will be determined later," he added.