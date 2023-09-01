Kazakhstan To Hold Referendum On Npp Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. Kazakhstan
will submit to a referendum the issue of building a nuclear power
plant in the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said,
"The development of nuclear energy has become a particularly
important economic and political issue. You know that there are
different opinions about the advisability of building a nuclear
power plant in our country. On the one hand, Kazakhstan, as the
largest uranium producer in the world, should have its own nuclear
generation. Some experts favor the construction of stations with
small reactors. On the other hand, many citizens and a number of
experts have concerns about the safety of nuclear power plants. And
this is understandable, given the tragic legacy of the
Semipalatinsk nuclear test site," he said.
According to him, the country should continue public hearings
and a broad, comprehensive discussion on this issue.
"In 2019, in my election platform, I promised that decisions on
the most important strategic issues would be made through
referendums. The construction of a nuclear power plant is an
extremely important issue regarding the future of our country.
Therefore, I propose to submit it to a national referendum.
Specific dates will be determined later," he added.
