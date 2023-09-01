Icrc Representatives Met With Detained Armenians Mocking Azerbaijan's Flag

Private meetings were held with the detainees, and they were given the opportunity to contact their families.

Three Armenians who insulted the Azerbaijani flag earlier were detained at the Lachin checkpoint on August 28.

In some mass media and on varipages on social networks, videos were distributed in 2021 in which Armenian football players committed offensive acts against the national flag of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal investigation under articles 283.2.3 (Inciting national, racial, social, or religihatred and enmity committed by an organized group) and 324 (Violation of the National Flag or the State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The investigation of this case is entrusted to the investigative department of the Prosecutor's Office.