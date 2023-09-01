Icrc Representatives Met With Detained Armenians Mocking Azerbaijan's Flag

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) visited three Armenians detained on August 28, the ICRC told
Trend.
Private meetings were held with the detainees, and
they were given the opportunity to contact their families.
Three Armenians who insulted the Azerbaijani flag
earlier were detained at the Lachin checkpoint on August 28.
In some mass media and on varipages on social
networks, videos were distributed in 2021 in which Armenian
football players committed offensive acts against the national flag
of Azerbaijan.
In this regard, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
initiated a criminal investigation under articles 283.2.3 (Inciting
national, racial, social, or religihatred and enmity committed
by an organized group) and 324 (Violation of the National Flag or
the State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal
Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The investigation of this case
is entrusted to the investigative department of the Prosecutor's
Office.
