Aghdam-Khankendi Road - Key For Goods Delivery To Karabakh - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.
Aghdam-Khankendi road is a sustainable solution for the
transportation of necessary goods to Karabakh, said President of
the Council of Europe Charles Michel, Trend reports.
"The use of the road through Aghdam for supplies can be part of
a specific and sustainable solution to meet urgent and daily basic
needs. Discussions on this solution started after the last meeting
of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels on July 15, 2023,"
he said.
In this regard, the dialogue between Baku and the Armenian
population living in Karabakh will be important, Michel
emphasized.
"The dialog between Baku and Karabakh Armenians needs
confidence-building. To this end, the EU has presented various
proposals for international support for this process as well as for
interaction on the ground to support the implementation of the
agreements reached. All the above efforts have only the aim of
ensuring the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan
for the benefit of the region," the statement said.
