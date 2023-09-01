Aghdam-Khankendi Road - Key For Goods Delivery To Karabakh - Charles Michel

"The use of the road through Aghdam for supplies can be part of a specific and sustainable solution to meet urgent and daily basic needs. Discussions on this solution started after the last meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels on July 15, 2023," he said.

In this regard, the dialogue between Baku and the Armenian population living in Karabakh will be important, Michel emphasized.

"The dialog between Baku and Karabakh Armenians needs confidence-building. To this end, the EU has presented various proposals for international support for this process as well as for interaction on the ground to support the implementation of the agreements reached. All the above efforts have only the aim of ensuring the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan for the benefit of the region," the statement said.