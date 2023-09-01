Kazakhstan Intends To Enhance It Service Exports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. Kazakhstan
plans to increase the export of IT services to $1 billion by 2026,
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.
As he noted, this will be facilitated by the opening of joint
ventures with large foreign IT companies.
"We are facing a strategically important task: to turn
Kazakhstan into an IT country. We already have achievements in the
field of digitalization; we are among the world leaders in the
e-government and fintech development index," he said.
According to him, the volume of exports from the Kazakh IT
industry increased five times last year alone. By the end of this
year, this figure may reach $500 million. "But this is not the
limit," he added.
As previously reported, Kazakhstan expects to increase the
export of innovative information and communication technologies
(ICT) to 84 billion Kazakh tenge ($186.99 million) in 2023.
This would mean a two-fold growth from the 42 billion Kazakh
tenge ($93.49 million) achieved in 2022.
The growth of ICT sector exports is outlined in the new
government plan, which will run through 2027.
