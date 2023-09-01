Two Armenian Soldiers Killed, Three Azerbaijani Wounded In Border Clashes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 1 (KUNA) - Two Armenian soldiers were confirmed killed and three Azeri were wounded in clashes that took place in border areas between the two countries.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense said Friday that two soldiers were killed and a third wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in the Norabak region.
Russian TASS news agency quoted sources in the ministry as saying that there is no truth to reports about Armenia mobilizing its forces and strengthening its positions in the Sitka border region.
On the other hand, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense confirmed that three soldiers were wounded in clashes with Armenian forces.
The Azerbaijani side held the Armenian leadership fully responsible for this escalation and its consequences, noting that Armenia is strengthening its forces in the border areas between the two countries.
Clashes have occurred between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the border areas between the two countries since a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement was reached between the two sides in November 2020. (end)
as.aa
MENAFN01092023000071011013ID1106995497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.