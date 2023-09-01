(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Gold Suffers Second Losing Month
Gold decreased Thursday, and notched another losing month, after as-expected U.S. inflation and weaker jobs numbers reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold this year.
Gold settled down 0.36% at $1,965.9 U.S. per ounce, and finished 2.16% lower for the month for its third negative month in four.
Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month, matching June's gain. In the 12 months through July, the PCE price index increased 3.3%, after advancing 3.0% in June.
U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the country's economic activity, accelerated in July.
Weekly initial jobless claims fell 4,000 to 228,000. That compares with a four week average of 237,500.
Bets on the Fed leaving rates unchanged in September stood at 88.5%, while bets of a pause in November were at 56%.
Silver eased 1.16% to $24.81 U.S. per ounce, after climbing to a more than one-month high on Wednesday.
Platinum settled down 0.91% to $974.40 U.S. and notched its second consecutive monthly gain.
MENAFN01092023000212011056ID1106995496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.