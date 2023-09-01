Gold Suffers Second Losing Month

Gold decreased Thursday, and notched another losing month, after as-expected U.S. inflation and weaker jobs numbers reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold this year.

Gold settled down 0.36% at $1,965.9 U.S. per ounce, and finished 2.16% lower for the month for its third negative month in four.

Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2% last month, matching June's gain. In the 12 months through July, the PCE price index increased 3.3%, after advancing 3.0% in June.

U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the country's economic activity, accelerated in July.

Weekly initial jobless claims fell 4,000 to 228,000. That compares with a four week average of 237,500.

Bets on the Fed leaving rates unchanged in September stood at 88.5%, while bets of a pause in November were at 56%.

Silver eased 1.16% to $24.81 U.S. per ounce, after climbing to a more than one-month high on Wednesday.

Platinum settled down 0.91% to $974.40 U.S. and notched its second consecutive monthly gain.

