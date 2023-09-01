5 Alternatives To Mmguardian Parental Control App

Although MMGuardian is an excellent tool, it may not fit every family perfectly. That's why we've compiled a list of five alternatives that might better suit your needs.

That's a fundamental question. While MMGuardian is a popular parental control app, some might look for alternatives due to certain reasons. The app might feel too intrusive for some parents who prefer a balanced approach to monitoring their child's online activities. Additionally, some users have reported occasional glitches and slow customer service response times. The app is also relatively expensive compared to other options in the market. The annual subscription of MMGuardian's Family Plan is $100 at the time being. Finally, some parents might prefer an app with a more user-friendly interface or one that offers different or additional features that MMGuardian does not provide.

Safes is a comprehensive parental control solution designed to help you monitor and manage your child's digital activities. It offers an extensive range of features, making it our top recommendation as the best alternative to MMGuardian.

Comprehensive Monitoring and Control

Safes parental control app helps you keep a close eye on your child's digital life. It provides screen time management, activity reports, and app monitoring. You can also customize the digital environment to suit your child's age and the norms of your country.

Web Filtering and Safe Search

Safes offers a safe search and web filter feature to protect your child from inappropriate content online. It also allows you to monitor your child's search history.

Real-Time Location Tracking

With Safes, you can always know where your child is. It provides live location tracking, family geofencing, and location history features.

Affordable and Reliable

Safes offers a free membership option with basic features. For more comprehensive protection, their premium plan is competitively priced at $3 a month. You'll get a 33% discount if you purchase the yearly plan, making it as low as $30. Besides, if you buy the monthly plan, you get 3 days to test the app and apply for a refund if you are unsatisfied. With the yearly plan, you get 7 days.

Computability with All Devices

Safes is a one-size-fits-all app. That means using just Safes, you can monitor and manage your child's digital activity on all their devices _phones, tablets, computers_ on all major platforms _Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. You can find a comprehensive iOS parental control guide on their website.

Qustodio is another excellent alternative to MMGuardian. It offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to help you monitor and manage your child's online activities.

Wide Variety of Features

Qustodio offers a wide variety of features, including web and app blocking, activity reports, and screen time limits. It also has unique features, such as the ability to block and monitor calls and messages on your child's Android phone.

Advanced Tracking

Qustodio also provides advanced tracking features. You can track your child's location and even set geofencing parameters to get notified when your child leaves or enters a specific area.

If your child uses an iOS device, OurPact could be the best alternative to MMGuardian for you. It offers a unique set of features specifically designed for iOS.

iOS Specific Features

OurPact offers automatic screenshot captures, allowing you to monitor your child's online activity. It also provides real-time GPS monitoring, geofencing, and history tracking.

Block Texts on iMessage

One unique feature of OurPact is its ability to block text messages on Apple's iMessage, a feature not found in many other parental control apps.

If you're looking for a free parental control app, Google Family Link might be the best alternative to MMGuardian for you. It offers basic features that can help you manage your child's digital activities.

Basic Parental Controls

Google Family Link allows you to approve or block apps your child wants to download, set screen time limits, and locate your kid.

Google Family Link also turns on SafeSearch by default, which is a web filter function that blocks explicit content on Google Search and Images.

For families on a budget, Bark is an excellent alternative to MMGuardian. It offers a comprehensive range of features at an affordable price.

Comprehensive Monitoring

Bark offers features such as screen time management, web content filtering, web and app blocking, and usage reports.

Text and Email Monitoring

Bark's premium plan also includes text and email monitoring features. It uses advanced machine learning to analyze the contents of messages and alerts parents to any potential issues.

In conclusion, while MMGuardian is a robust and reliable parental control app, there are several alternatives available that may better suit your family's needs. Whether you're looking for a comprehensive solution like Safes or Qustodio, a platform-specific app like OurPact for iOS, a free option like Google Family Link, or a budget-friendly option like Bark, there's a parental control app out there that's right for you.

For the best parental controls on your child's phone , tablet, or computer, make sure you analyze all the features, pros, and cons of the parental control apps we introduced in this guide and choose the one that best suits your needs.