Us To Unleash Thousands Of Autonomous War Robots

The so-called Replicator initiative aims to work with defense and other tech companies to produce high volumes of affordable systems for all branches of the military.

Military systems capable of varidegrees of independent operation have become increasingly common over the past decade or so. But the scale and scope of theannouncement make clear the future of conflict has changed: the age of warfighting robots is upon us.

Over the past decade, there has been considerable development of advanced robotic systems for military purposes. Many of these have been based on modifying commercial technology, which itself has become more capable, cheaper and more widely available.

More recently, the fohas shifted to experimenting with how to best use these in combat. Russia's war in Ukraine has demonstrated that the technology is ready for real-world deployment.

Loitering munitions , a form of robot air vehicle, have been widely used to find and attack armored vehicles and artillery. Ukrainian naval attack drones have paralyzed Russia's Black Sea fleet, forcing their crewed warships to stay in port.

Military robots are an idea whose time has come.

In her speech, Hicks talked of a perceived urgent need to change how wars are fought. She declared , in somewhat impenetrable Pentagon-speak, that the new Replicator program would

Decoding this,“autonomous” means a robot that can carry out complex military missions without human intervention.