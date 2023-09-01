Purelab Partners With Membs To Deliver Its 6Th Annual Congress

Purelab, a subsidiary of PureHealth the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, is responsible for the management and operation of the largest network of laboratories in the region. This year, Purelab, partnered with the Middle East Molecular Biology Society (MEMBS) to deliver its 2023 annual congress. Held recently at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, this year's event gathered healthcare professionals to discuss genetic testing's role in enriching patient outcomes and enhancing the overall well-being of the community. Purelab spearheaded the conversation bringing valuable insights and leading scientific exchange between attendees.

In its 6th edition, the event served as a platform to bring together the most brilliant minds, leading research efforts in the genetics science field. Researchers, scientists, and leaders from the healthcare field exchanged their vision for the application of genetic testing, particularly in the fields of oncology and constitutional analysis. From unravelling the genetic causes of diseases to developing personalized treatment regimens, participants explored the immense potential of this disruptive science for advancing medical interventions.

In a statement, Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer at Purelab said:“We view medical advancements as a means to foster healthy communities, where people can live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. We believe that preventive healthcare and precision medicine are a powerful combination that can unlock unprecedented medical results. At PureHealth, we take pride in our role as a key driver in reinforcing the UAE's position and leadership in the global healthcare landscape. By actively engaging in these strategic conversations, we aspire to stir the industry's efforts towards greater integration of cutting-edge solutions to elevate the healthcare offerings.”

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafei, Chief Medical Officer at Purelab, said:“Genetic testing holds immense potential to revolutionize healthcare and provide tailored solutions for patients. Through this event, we aim to sensitize healthcare professionals to the power of genomics, in driving better patient outcomes tpaving the way for a healthier future for all. Our commitment to advancing the field of genetic testing and its practical implementation in healthcare practices is exemplified by our comprehensive laboratory services across the UAE. This dedication is in line with PureHealth's vision to advancing healthcare systems to improve the health and wellbeing of the population.”

Commenting on the event, Dr. Saleh Al Ghamdi, Chaiman of MEMBS stated:“We are delighted to finally be able to resume our annual Congress since the onset of the global pandemic. We are particularly pleased to work with PureHealth's Purelab to gather the scientific community and spearhead the conversation on genetic diseases and genetic testing. We believe that the application of genetic testing can alter the way we look at treatments for cancer patients and provide tools to foresee the onset of cancer cases.”

Today, Purelab operates and manages the largest network of ISO Accredited laboratories with over 160 laboratories across the as well as other CAP and AABB-accredited laboratories. Through its comprehensive laboratory network, Purelab supports both the public and private sectors by providing a large in-house test menu.

About PureHealth:

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 28+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more. With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health's network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises: