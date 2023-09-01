Otis Ceo To Speak At Morgan Stanley Conference

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit and followon LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

