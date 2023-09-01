Luxury Handbag Market Estimated To Attain Us$ 39.3 Billion By 2031: Transparency Market Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for luxury handbags was estimated to have acquired US$ 23.1 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 39.3 billion.

Businesses in the luxury handbag industry are concentrating on designing unique handbags to increase their market share. The goal of accessible luxury brands is to combine great quality with affordability. These bags are designed for those who are willing to spend more for high-quality components and skilled craftsmanship. There is a growth in demand for luxury handbags on a global scale due to increased consumer buying power in many locations. In a nutshell, the Transparency Market Research Report is essential reading for startups, individuals in the industry, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone seeking to gain insight into this particular sector, Take a brief look at it - Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 23.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 39.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Material, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Furla S.p.A.,GANNI A/S,Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani),Loeffler Randall,LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE,Macy's Inc.,MFreres(The Lacoste Group),Michael Kors Holdings Limited,MILLY NY,Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.),PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein)

Key Findings of Market Report



In 2022, the leather material market was the dominant segment globally.

To expand their clientele, major companies in the luxury bag industry engage in social media interactions with a variety of digital influencers.

The majority of consumers who buy designer handbags are influenced by what they read or see online.

Increased use of social media as well as the intewill probably accelerate market growth in the near future. During the projected period, North America is predicted to dominate the global market demand.



Market Trends for Luxury Handbag

In 2022, the leather material segment was quite lucrative in the global luxury handbag market. In the foreseeable future, the segment is anticipated to continue to dominate.

Leather is a high-quality material that is utilized in luxury handbags due to its qualities, including durability, resilience, strength, and flexibility. The items kept inside leather bags are well protected.

There are several sizes, colors, and forms of leather bags. These bags may be used for a variety of things, including shopping and travel. The demand for leather handbags is continually growing across the world since leather is a material which never goes out of style.



Don't just compete, excel! Elevate your business with our industry insights – get a sample today:

Luxury Handbag Regional Market Outlook

Varireasons are propelling the growth of the luxury handbag market in different regions. These are:

North America is predicted to dominate the global stage for luxury handbag during the projected period. The key drivers of the luxury handbag industry's growth in North America include an increase in disposable income, a rise in the attractiveness of luxury garments and accessories, and a growth in the presence of innovative companies. Manufacturers in the area are concentrating on creating cutting-edge items to seize rich chances in the luxury handbag industry.

The size of the luxury handbag market in Asia Pacific is expected to climb considerably in the near future. This is due to the rise in the number of wealthy people in China and India as well as the expansion of the working-age female population in the region. Increased use of varisocial networking sites is another factor fueling market growth.

Global Luxury Handbag Market: Key Players

The existence of several regional and global competitors that hold the bulk of the share makes the global market extremely competitive. The major companies are active in adopting creative marketing tactics, including as investments in research and development, product expansions, along with mergers and acquisitions, in accordance with the most recent trends in the luxury handbag market. Product development is another important marketing tactic used by market participants.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Luxury Handbag market:



Furla S.p.A.

GANNI A/S

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani)

Loeffler Randall

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Macy's Inc.

MFreres(The Lacoste Group)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited

MILLY NY

Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.) PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein)



Developments by the key players in the global market for Luxury Handbag are:

Market Player Year Key Developments The Gusto 2023

The Gusto, a high-end handbag company, has expanded its product line by introducing the "Cosmos" line of totes, which are designed with utilitarian functions in mind. The company says that every step of the tote bags' creation, including the use of sustainable materials like vegan leather, was done by hand. Aranyani 2022

Launched the first luxury handbag in India.

Aranyani uses ancient techniques to produce handbags with a contemporary look that are inspired by nature. The traditional Indian crafts of hand-painting, gold-gilding, hand-embroidery, and gemstone setting have been resurrected and presented to the world of luxury in a contemporary manner. Louis Vuitton 2021

New handbags from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2022 Collection were introduced. These purses are inspired on retro fashion and include slouchy forms, vibrant and beautiful neutral colors, and rigid lines. Tapestry, Inc. 2021

An innovative manufacturer of high-end accessories for fashion, Tapestry, Inc., opened a new fulfillment facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada (NVFC). By 2029, the center is anticipated to add over 400 full-time positions.

Have questions or need customization? Our industry experts are here to assist you :

Global Luxury Handbag Market Segmentation



Product



Handbags





Shoulder Bags





Satchel Bags





Handheld Bags





Sling Bags





Tote bags





Hobo Bags



Others (Duffle Bags, Fanny/Waist Packs, etc.)



Backpacks



Wallets

Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags, etc.)

Material



Cotton



Leather



Nylon

Synthetic

End-user



Men

Women

Distribution Channel



Online





Company-owned Websites



E-commerce Websites



Offline





Supermarkets/Hypermarkets





Specialty Stores

Others (Small Retailers, etc.)

By Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa South America

Read More Related Reports:

North America Car Air Freshener Market Demand : A Voyage through Trends, Scope, and the Catalysts Behind Growth

Unveiling the Luxury Apparel Market's Demand Landscape : Exploring Trends, Scope, and the Driving Forces Behind Growth

Revealing the Organic Personal Care Industry Analysis 2022-2031 : Exploring Sales Trends and Crafting the Future Industry Vision

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in varimarkets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in varisegments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and varitools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorprimary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

– Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website :

Blog :

Email:





Tags Luxury Handbag Market Share Luxury Handbag Market Trends Luxury Handbag Industry Growth