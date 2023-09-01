Flash News: Okx Announces Support For Dora Factory Token (Dora) Migration

OKX Announces Support for Dora Factory Token (DORA) Migration



OKX will support the upcoming migration of Dora Factory (DORA) tokens on September 6, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC) . In accordance with Dora Factory's official token migration plan , OKX will cancel all pending orders for DORA tokens and temporarily disable spot trading for DORA/USDT at 08:00 (UTC) on September 4. DORA transfers, deposits and withdrawals will also be temporarily disabled at 08:00 (UTC) on September 6.



OKX will take an account snapshot and begin the DORA token migration at 11:00 (UTC) on September 6. The snapshot will include both funding and trading accounts. DORA deposits, withdrawals and spot trading will be re-enabled after the token migration is complete. Users will be notified of the exact opening time as soon as the migration is complete.



Please note that at the time of the snapshot, any DORA tokens that are being withdrawn or were not deposited successfully will not be included. After the substitution of DORA from the sub-account, the new DORA tokens will be sent to the main account.



OKX is committed to providing a secure and seamless trading experience for its users, and encourages all DORA holders to take note of the migration schedule and prepare accordingly. For further details, click here .

For more information, please visit the official Dora Factory website or visit the Support Center .

