Growing Technology Penetration And Innovations Propel Mexico's Commercial Printing Market To New Heights

The growing need for businesses and facilities for promotional materials such as brochures and booklets has increased the demand for commercial printing services. Increased technology penetration, such as faster presses and new ink and toner technologies, will increase production capacity and improve quality. In addition, technological developments in printing technology have proven cost-effective and efficient in high-volume printing.

Businesses are increasingly turning to industrial printers because they are cost-effective and efficient for high-volume printing. Another significant growth factor is the prevalence of high-quality printed packaging materials for advertising and branding.

Commercial print providers are expanding their offerings to include media and document management services to help companies improve their ability to distribute and promote print and non-print materials. In addition, eco-friendly commercial printers that use eco-friendly papers, inks, coatings, and chemicals and promote waste reduction and reuse are expected to drive the growth of the industry further.

Modern retailers and multinational franchises such as Starbucks are constantly growing, attracting new customers through innovative lifestyle marketing strategies that appeal to the citizens of Mexico. Alongside these multinational franchises, traditional retail markets and supply centers still exist, which have been central to Mexican consumer culture for decades.

MexCommercial Printing Market Trends

Offset Lithography to Hold Major Market Share

Offset lithography is a popular printing method for all types of marketing materials and is an ideal print process for retail-ready packaging (RRP), shelf-ready packaging (SRP), cartons, gift packaging, e-commerce packaging, point of sale (POS), and promotional and countertop display products.

One of the main advantages of offset printing is the low cost of high-quality prints. It is less expensive than intaglio and photomechanical methods. Making the metal plates and setting up the equipment requires extra work, but it is worth it for high-volume jobs to speed things up with this technology.

Offset printing allows the printer operator to turn a key to control the ink flow and keep the print quality at an optimum level. It has gained demand due to its higher productivity and very-large format litho presses. The rise of e-commerce and online businesses has provided printers with more opportunities.

Offset printing technology also uses solvent-free inks to meet international food safety standards, and the applied coating and drying solutions do not emit VOCs (volatile organic com).

Businesses require high-quality prints for brochures, banner prints, advertisements, and more. Entrepreneurs increasingly seek reliable custom printing to print labels on varisurfaces. Offset lithography allows printing on many different surfaces, conforming to multiple shapes and giving consistent results even with rare items.

Advanced innovations by manufacturers have played a key role in transforming technology. The evolution of technologies about plates being used in the offset process has played a significant part in the proliferation of the technology.

Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market

Packaging has a crucial impact on Mexico's growing economy; printing on the packaging of very small to large industrial products makes it even more appealing to buyers. Environmental-friendly printing and packaging continue to be the main drivers of the market studied. Given the large consumption of carbonates and the demand for alcoholic beverages, packaging in Mexpresents significant prospects for foreign businesses.

Numermultinational packaging businesses have successfully entered the Mexican packaging market, and the growing segmentation of consumer goods has made it possible for packaging manufacturers to innovate and grow their clientele. The growth of packaging in Mexhas also been aided by retailer expansion and consolidation.

Mexsignificantly uses printing on packaging products, particularly in the food and beverage industry, followed by the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the Mexmarket is witnessing a growing trend in the sale value of soft and nonalcoholic beverages.

As per the report, the market increased from USD 946 million in February 2022 to USD 1.35 billion in July 2022. This sales growth is expected to be witnessed in the upcoming period, thereby escalating the demand for printing labels on bottles and cartons.

