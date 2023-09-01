Contact Lenses Market Research Report 2022 To 2029 | Johnson & Johnson, Coopervision X Herald

In a recently released analysis titled“ Contact Lenses Market” : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2029,” Exactitude Consultancy , a reputable market research firm, provided data. The report offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, trends, and growth projections for the global Contact Lenses market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis .

The global contact lenses market is expected to grow at 6.80% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 13.02 USD billion by 2029 from 7.40 USD billion in 2020.

Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Hoya Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Blanchard Contact Lenses, Menicon, Novartis AG, SynergEyes, and others.

01/05/2023 Alcon Introduces a Premium, Reusable Toric Lens with Launch of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism

Alcon the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced plans to launch TOTAL30® for Astigmatism, the first-and-only reusable contact lens with Water Gradient material for astigmatic contact lens wearers.

Jun 16, 2022 Johnson & Johnson Vision on track for multinational launch of newest contact lenses

Johnson & Johnson Vision announced that it has received clearance from theFood and Drug Administration (FDA), approval from Health Canada, and completed CE Mark activities for the Acuvue Oasys Max 1-Day and Acuvue Oasys Max 1-Day multifocal contact lenses.

Contact Lenses Market by Type, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

RGP

Soft Contact

Hybrid Contact

Contact Lenses Market by Material, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Hydrogel

Polymers

Silicone Hydrogel

PMMA

Contact Lenses Market by Design, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Spherical

Toric

Bifocal

Monovision

Multifocal

The market development, current market trends, and some research methodologies are all covered in the Contact Lenses Industry research report. It draws attention to crucial aspects like product portfolios, software architectures, and production strategies that have a direct impact on the market. Our research shows that even minor changes to a product's qualities can have a big impact on the previously mentioned criteria.

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy)

Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Asia-Pacific

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc. are all in South America .

Americas (US, Canada, and Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

