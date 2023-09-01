Intention To Issue Notes Qualifying As Additional Tier 1 Own Funds

In the course of the offering, 80 notes with nominal value of 100 000 EUR, interest rate 12,0% per annum, payable quarterly, are offered. The Bank has the right to decide to increase or decrease the volume of the issue due to the interest of investors. The AT1 notes are offered with the price of 100 000 EUR per note. The subscription period for the AT1 notes is between 04 September 2023 – 07 September 2023 and the results will be announced by the Bank separately. AT1 notes are perpetual and represent an unsecured debt obligation of the Bank before the investor. The Bank may redeem the AT1 notes on the basis of a permission from the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority after 5 years have passed from their issuance.

According to MarRink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS, the money received from the issue of AT1 notes will be used to strengthen the capital base of the Bank necessary for the continuation of the Bank's growth strategy.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 169 900 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 330 stores.

