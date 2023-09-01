Blue Ammonia Market Worth $7,664 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Blue Ammonia Companies are Yara International (Norway), Saudi Arabian Oil Company Saudi Ara(Saudi Arabia), MA'ADEN Ma'aden (Saudi Arabia), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF Industries (US), Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) Qatar Fertiliser Company (Qatar), Shell plc (United Kingdom), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Air Products and Chemicals (US), and OCI (Netherlands). The major strategies these players adopt include mergers & acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and investments & expansions.

Recent Developments



In June 2023, Yara International and BASF collaborated to develop and build a world-scale low-carbon blue ammonia production facility with carbon capture in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. To meet the expanding worldwide demand for low-carbon ammonia, the companies are investigating the possibility of a facility with a total capacity of 1.2 to 1.4 million tons annually.

In April 2023, Saudi Arasuccessfully transported the first shipment of blue ammonia to Japan through a collaborative effort involving multiple parties across the low-carbon ammonia value chain. SABIC Agri-Nutrients used Aramco's feedstock to generate the ammonia, which was then sold to Fuji Oil Company by AraTrading Company. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was responsible for the liquid's transportation to Japan, where it was transferred to the Sodegaura Refinery for co-fired power generation with technical support from Japan Oil Engineering Co.

In March 2023, Linde plc, a global industrial gases and engineering company, and OCI, a global producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products, signed a long-term agreement under which Linde will supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI's new blue ammonia facility under construction in Texas, US.

In March 2023, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a prominent global ammonia marketer, and CF Industries Holdings, Inc., the largest ammonia producer, announced their collaborative plan to develop a greenfield ammonia production facility in the United States. The newly established facility will produce blue ammonia using carbon capture and sequestration techniques, reducing carbon emissions by over 60% rather than using traditional ammonia production methods. In December 2022, OCI revealed its intention to construct the biggest blue ammonia facility in Texas. OCI entirely owns the project, and it will require an investment of approximately USD 1 billion. This sum includes expenses for enlarged utilities and available land, which will allow for a potential doubling of the facility's capacity to 2.2 mtpa in the future.

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, makingproficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

